Nepalese army moves to restore order after protest violence intensifies

Nepalese soldiers guarding the streets of the country’s capital have ordered people to stay at home as they moved to restore order after tens of thousands of protesters stormed and set fire to government buildings and attacked politicians.

Armed troops in the main areas of Kathmandu appeared to give some sense of control returning to the city that was engulfed in violence and chaos in the previous days.

Soldiers told residents about the curfew in place as they checked vehicles and people.

The army had warned on Tuesday night that security forces were committed to preserving law and order.

Checks have been set up by the armed forces (AP)





Earlier on Tuesday, the protests had grown increasingly violent as demonstrators set fire to government buildings and politicians’ homes and attacked some leaders.

As criticism of the country’s political elite widened, the prime minister resigned, though it appeared to have little effect on the unrest.

Tens of thousands of protesters remained on the streets, blocking roads and storming government facilities. Army helicopters ferried some ministers to safety.

Protesters celebrate at the top of the Singha Durbar (AP)

Also on Tuesday, hundreds of inmates escaped from prisons in Kathmandu and other cities after police there abandoned their posts as a growing number of protesters attacked the security forces.

On Monday, demonstrations led by young people angry about the blocking of several social media sites gripped Kathmandu, with police opening fire on the crowds, killing 19 people.

The social media ban was lifted on Tuesday, but the protests continued, fuelled by rage over the deaths and accusations of political corruption.

President Ram Chandra Poudel, the ceremonial head of state, appealed to the protesters to pursue a peaceful resolution and stop further escalation.

He accepted the resignation of prime minister Khadga Prasad Oli and tasked him with leading a caretaker government until a new one is in place, though Mr Oli’s position and whereabouts are not clear.

The protest followed a social media ban, but there is an overarching sense of anger over corruption in Nepal (AP)

The demonstrations — dubbed the protest of Gen Z — began after the government blocked social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying those companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

The protests spiralled to reflect broader discontent.

Many young people are angry that the children of political leaders – so-called nepo kids – seem to enjoy luxury lifestyles and numerous advantages while most youth struggle to find work.

With youth unemployment running at about 20% last year, according to the World Bank, the government estimates that more than 2,000 young people leave the country every day to seek work in the Middle East or south-east Asia.

Videos shared on social media show protesters beating up Nepali Congress party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, the current foreign minister.

The army has moved in to restore order in Kathmandu (AP)

Both appeared to be bleeding, while one video shows the party leader being helped to safety. The party is the country’s largest and is part of the governing coalition.

Smoke was still rising on Wednesday from the parliament building, presidential house, the central secretariat that houses the offices of the prime minister and key ministries, and the prime minister’s official residence.

The building of Kantipur publication, Nepal’s biggest media outlet, was torched and damaged. Car showrooms were also torched and burned-out vehicles dotted the streets.

In addition to the 19 fatalities, scores of people were wounded. Mr Oli has ordered an investigation into the shootings and promised compensation to the families.

The violence unfolded as Nepal’s government pursues a broader attempt to regulate social media with a bill aimed at ensuring the platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable”.

The proposal has been widely criticised as a tool for censorship and for punishing government opponents who voice their protests online.