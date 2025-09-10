Hundreds arrested following clashes amid ‘Block Everything’ protests in France

Protesters have clashed with police in Paris and elsewhere across France during a day of nationwide action under the slogan “Block Everything”.

Demonstrators, angry at French President Emmanuel Macron over his leadership and austerity policies, blocked roads and set fires. They were met with volleys of police tear gas.

The government’s interior ministry announced 250 arrests in the first hours of the planned day of nationwide demonstrations.

Although falling short of its self-declared intention to “Block Everything”, the protest movement that started online over the summer caused widespread hot spots of disruption, defying an exceptional deployment of 80,000 police who broke up barricades and swiftly made arrests.

Demonstrations are also taking place in Marseille (AP)

Interior minister Bruno Retailleau said that a bus was set on fire in the western city of Rennes. In the south-west, fire damage to electrical cables stopped train services on one line and disrupted traffic on another, government transport authorities said.

The protests appeared so far to be less intense than previous bouts of unrest that have sporadically rocked Mr Macron’s leadership. They included months of nationwide so-called yellow vest demonstrations that impacted his first term as president.

After his re-election in 2022, Mr Macron faced firestorms of anger over unpopular pension reforms and nationwide unrest and rioting in 2023 after the deadly police shooting of a teenager on Paris’ outskirts.

Nevertheless, demonstrations and sporadic clashes with riot police in Paris and elsewhere on Wednesday added to a sense of crisis that has again gripped France following its latest government collapse on Monday, when prime minister François Bayrou lost a parliamentary confidence vote.

Protesters march during a rally of the ‘Block Everything’ in France (Philippe Magoni/AP)

Mr Macron was installing a new prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, on Tuesday, and the protests immediately presented him with a challenge.

Groups of protesters repeatedly tried to block Paris’ beltway during the morning rush hour and were dispersed by police and tear gas. Elsewhere in the capital, protesters piled up rubbish bins and hurled objects at police officers. Paris police reported 159 arrests through the morning.

Around 100 others were taken into police custody elsewhere in France, according to the interior ministry count. Road blockades, traffic slowdowns and other protests were widely spread – from the southern port city of Marseille to Lille and Caen in the north, and Nantes and Rennes in the west to Grenoble and Lyon in the south-east.

The “Block Everything” movement gathered momentum over the summer on social media and in encrypted chats, calling for a day of blockades, strikes, demonstrations and other acts of protests.

The movement, which has grown virally with no clear identified leadership, has a broad array of demands — many targeting contested belt-tightening budget plans that Mr Bayrou championed before his demise — as well as broader complaints about inequality.

There is widespread unrest over the French government’s austerity policies (AP)

The spontaneity of “Block Everything” is reminiscent of the yellow vests. That movement started with workers camping out at traffic circles to protest a hike in fuel taxes, sporting high-visibility vests.

It quickly spread to people across political, regional, social and generational divides angry at economic injustice and Mr Macron’s leadership.