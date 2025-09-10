EU commission president seeks sanctions and trade suspension against Israel

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said she plans to seek sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over the war in Gaza.

The 27-nation EU is deeply divided in its approach to Israel and the Palestinians, and it is unclear whether a majority will be found to endorse such measures.

Ms von der Leyen added that the commission “will set up a Palestine donor group next month”, part of which will focus on Gaza’s future reconstruction.

The European Commission president said that the events in Gaza and the suffering of children and families “has shaken the conscience of the world”.

She added, to applause in the European Parliament at its meeting in Strasbourg, France: “Man-made famine can never be a weapon of war.

“For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity. This must stop.”