Dozens arrested following clashes amid ‘Block Everything’ protests across France

Protesters have clashed with police in Paris and elsewhere across France during a day of nationwide action under the slogan “Block Everything”.

Demonstrators, angry at French President Emmanuel Macron over his leadership and austerity policies, blocked roads and set fires. They were met with volleys of police tear gas.

The interior minister announced nearly 200 arrests in the first hours of the planned day of nationwide demonstrations.

Although falling short of its self-declared intention to “Block Everything”, the protest movement that started online over the summer caused widespread hot spots of disruption, defying an exceptional deployment of 80,000 police who broke up barricades and swiftly made arrests.

Demonstrations are also taking place in Marseille (AP)

Interior minister Bruno Retailleau said that a bus was set on fire in the western city of Rennes and that damage to a power line blocked trains on a line in the south-west. He alleged that protesters were attempting to create “a climate of insurrection”.

Still, the initial protests appeared less intense than previous bouts of unrest that have sporadically rocked Mr Macron’s leadership. They included months of nationwide so-called yellow vest demonstrations that impacted his first term as president.

After his re-election in 2022, Mr Macron faced firestorms of anger over unpopular pension reforms and nationwide unrest and rioting in 2023 after the deadly police shooting of a teenager on Paris’ outskirts.

Nevertheless, groups of protesters repeatedly tried to block Paris’ beltway during the morning rush hour on Wednesday. They erected barricades and hurled objects at police officers, blocked and slowed traffic and carried out other protest actions.

Protesters march during a rally of the ‘Block Everything’ in France (Philippe Magoni/AP)

It added to the sense of crisis that has again gripped France following its latest government collapse on Monday, when prime minister François Bayrou lost a parliamentary confidence vote.

Mr Macron was installing a new prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, on Tuesday, and the protests immediately presented him with a challenge.

The “Block Everything” movement gathered momentum over the summer on social media and in encrypted chats, calling for a day of blockades, strikes, demonstrations and other acts of protests.

The movement, which has grown virally with no clear identified leadership, has a broad array of demands — many targeting contested belt-tightening budget plans that Mr Bayrou championed before his demise — as well as broader complaints about inequality.

There is widespread unrest over the French government’s austerity policies (AP)

The spontaneity of “Block Everything” is reminiscent of the yellow vests. That movement started with workers camping out at traffic circles to protest a hike in fuel taxes, sporting high-visibility vests.

It quickly spread to people across political, regional, social and generational divides angry at economic injustice and Mr Macron’s leadership.