Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah college event

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, has been shot at an event at a Utah college.

“We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.

Mr Kirk was attending an event at Utah Valley University.

Videos posted to social media show Mr Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogan “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong”.

A single shot rings out and Mr Kirk can be seen reaching for his neck with his right hand.

Stunned spectators can be heard gasping and screaming before people start to run away.

The Associated Press was able to confirm the videos were taken at the Sorensen Centre courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus, where Mr Kirk was speaking on Wednesday.

Mr Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by his non-profit political organisation.

The event had been met with divided opinions on campus. An online petition calling for university administrators to bar Mr Kirk from appearing received nearly 1,000 signatures.

The university issued a statement last week citing First Amendment rights and affirming its “commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue”.

The college said a “single shot” had been fired at Mr Kirk and a suspect was in custody.

President Donald Trump and a host of Republican elected officials offered prayers for Mr Kirk on social media.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.

The shooting comes amid a spike in political violence in the United States across all parts of the ideological spectrum.

Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

The attacks include the assassination of a Minnesota state politician and her husband at their house in June, the firebombing of a Colorado parade to demand Hamas release hostages, and a fire set at the house of Pennsylvania’s governor, who is Jewish, in April.

The highest profile of these events is the shooting of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally last year.

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who was at the event, said in an interview on Fox News Channel that he heard one shot and saw Mr Kirk go back.

“It seemed like it was a close shot,” Mr Chaffetz said, who seemed shaken as he spoke.

He said there was a light police presence at the event and Mr Kirk had some security, but not enough.

“Utah is one of the safest places on the planet,” he said. “And so we just don’t have these types of things.”

Turning Point was founded in Chicago in 2012 by Mr Kirk, then 18, and William Montgomery, a tea party activist, to proselytise on college campuses for low taxes and limited government.

It was not an immediate success.

But Mr Kirk’s zeal for confronting liberals in academia eventually won over an influential set of conservative financiers.

Despite early misgivings, Turning Point enthusiastically backed Mr Trump after he clinched the Republican nomination in 2016.

Mr Kirk served as a personal aide to Donald Trump Jr, the president’s eldest son, during the general election campaign.

Soon, Mr Kirk was a regular presence on cable TV, where he leaned into the culture wars and heaped praise on the then-president.

Mr Trump and his son were equally effusive and often spoke at Turning Point conferences.