Nepal’s PM quits after deadly protests against social media ban

Nepal’s prime minister has resigned following violent protests against a ban on social media platforms and government corruption.

Khadga Prasad Oli said he was stepping down immediately.

His resignation came after protesters set fire to the homes of some of Nepal’s political leaders in opposition to a social media ban that was lifted early on Tuesday, a day after anti-government protests when police opened fire and killed 19 people.

Local reports and videos shared on social media showed protesters attacking residences of politicians in and around Kathmandu. A curfew was imposed in the capital and other cities, and schools in Kathmandu were closed.

The houses set on fire included those of Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader of the largest party Nepali Congress, President Ram Chandra Poudel, home minister Ramesh Lekhak and leader of the Communist party of Nepal Maoist Pushpa Kamal Dahal. A private school owned by Mr Deuba’s wife Arzu Deuba Rana, who is the current foreign minister, was also set on fire.

The mass protest and attack on parliament on Monday began as opposition to the ban on social media platforms but they were fuelled by growing frustration about the political parties among people who blame them for corruption.

Policemen in riot gear stand guard on a street (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

“We are here to protest because our youths and friends are getting killed, we are here to seek that justice is done and the present regime is ousted. KP Oli should be chased away,” said Narayan Acharya, who was among the protesters outside the battered wall of the parliament building on Tuesday.

“We need to protest the killings of so many young ones and students aiming directly at their head by this Hitler-like KP Oli’s government. As long as this government in in power, the people like us will continue to suffer,” said Durganah Dahal, another protester.

“They killed so many youths yesterday who had so much to look forward to, now they can easily kill us all. We protest until this government is finished.”

Several widely-used social networks, including Facebook, X and YouTube were blocked in the Himalayan nation last week after failing to comply with a new requirement to register and submit to government oversight.

Monday’s rallies against the ban swelled to tens of thousands of people in Kathmandu and crowds surrounded the Parliament building before police opened fire on the demonstrators.

“Stop the ban on social media. Stop corruption, not social media,” the crowds chanted, waving national flags. Monday’s rally was called the protest of Gen Z, which generally refers to people born between 1995 and 2010.

A policeman fires a tear gas shell towards protesters (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Seven of those killed and scores of the wounded were treated at the National Trauma Centre, the country’s main hospital.

“Many of them are in serious condition and appear to have been shot in the head and chest,” said Dr Badri Risa. Families waited for news of their relatives while people lined up to donate blood.

Mr Oli said in a statement he was forming an investigating committee to submit a report in 15 days and that compensation would be given for the lives lost and free treatment for the wounded.

Mr Lekhak also resigned at an emergency Cabinet meeting late on Monday.

The violence unfolded as Nepal’s government pursues a broader attempt to regulate social media with a Bill aimed at ensuring the platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable”. The proposal has been widely criticised as a tool for censorship and for punishing government opponents who voice their protests online.

The Bill includes asking the companies to appoint a liaison office or a point of contact in the country. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and fundamental rights.

The registration requirement applied to about two dozen social networks widely used in Nepal.