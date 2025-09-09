Nepal’s government lifts social media ban after deadly protests

Nepal’s government has lifted its ban on social media platforms, a day after police opened fire on mass street protests against the ban, killing 19 people.

The district administration ordered an indefinite curfew in the capital and schools were closed. A curfew was also imposed in other cities too.

Small protests erupted on Tuesday violating the curfew orders. Police quickly tried to push back the protesters but appeared not to be using any force.

“Punish the murders in government. Stop killing children,” the protesters chanted while police used loudspeakers urging them to return home.

Policemen in riot gear stand guard on a street (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

The protesters’ anger was turning toward the government led by Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.

“We are here to protest because our youths and friends are getting killed, we are here to seek that justice is done and the present regime is ousted. KP Oli should be chased away,” said Narayan Acharya, who was among the protesters outside the battered wall of the parliament building on Tuesday.

“We need to protest the killings of so many young ones and students aiming directly at their head by this Hitler-like KP Oli’s government. As long as this government in in power, the people like us will continue to suffer,” said Durganah Dahal, another protester.

“They killed so many youths yesterday who had so much to look forward to, now they can easily kill us all. We protest until this government is finished.”

Several widely-used social networks, including Facebook, X and YouTube were blocked in the Himalayan nation last week after failing to comply with a new requirement to register and submit to government oversight.

Monday’s rallies against the ban swelled to tens of thousands of people in Kathmandu and crowds surrounded the Parliament building before police opened fire on the demonstrators.

“Stop the ban on social media. Stop corruption, not social media,” the crowds chanted, waving national flags. Monday’s rally was called the protest of Gen Z, which generally refers to people born between 1995 and 2010.

A policeman fires a tear gas shell towards protesters (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Seven of those killed and scores of the wounded were treated at the National Trauma Centre, the country’s main hospital.

“Many of them are in serious condition and appear to have been shot in the head and chest,” said Dr Badri Risa. Families waited for news of their relatives while people lined up to donate blood.

Mr Oli said in a statement he was forming an investigating committee to submit a report in 15 days and that compensation would be given for the lives lost and free treatment for the wounded.

Home minister Ramesh Lekhak also resigned at an emergency Cabinet meeting late on Monday.

The violence unfolded as Nepal’s government pursues a broader attempt to regulate social media with a Bill aimed at ensuring the platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable”. The proposal has been widely criticised as a tool for censorship and for punishing government opponents who voice their protests online.

The Bill includes asking the companies to appoint a liaison office or a point of contact in the country. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and fundamental rights.

The registration requirement applied to about two dozen social networks widely used in Nepal.