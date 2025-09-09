Five dead but Hamas top leaders survive Israeli strike on Qatar

Hamas says its top leaders survived Israeli strike on Qatar and that five lower-ranking members died.

A Qatari security personal was also killed, the Hamas statement said.

Hamas, which has sometimes only confirmed the assassination of its leaders months later, offered no immediate proof its top leaders had survived.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump believes the Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar was an “unfortunate incident” that did not advance peace in the region, according to the White House.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt also told reporters that the US received prior notice about the pending attack from Israel.

In response, diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff passed along a warning to the Qataris.

Mr Trump spoke to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the attack, Ms Leavitt said, and “made his thoughts and concerns very clear”.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, saying “all parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it”.