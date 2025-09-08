Rupert Murdoch’s family reach deal on who will control media empire after death

Rupert Murdoch’s family has reached a deal on control of the 94-year-old mogul’s media empire after his death.

The move ensures no change in direction at Fox News, the most popular network for US President Donald Trump and conservatives.

It also creates a trust establishing control of the Fox Corporation for Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert’s chosen heir who has been running Fox in recent years, along with his younger sisters, Grace and Chloe.

Lachlan Murdoch’s three older siblings, Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch, give up any claims to control of Fox in exchange for stock currently valued at 3.3 billion dollars (£2.4 billion), according to The New York Times, which first reported news of the deal.

The deal ends a drama that mirrors HBO’s Succession, only with huge financial implications and an impact on US politics.