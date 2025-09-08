Police in Nepal open fire on anti-government protesters, killing 17

Police in Kathmandu opened fire on protesters demonstrating against a government ban on social media, killing at least 17 people and wounding 145, officials said.

The death toll was announced by police official Shekhar Khanal. He said that 28 police officers were among the wounded, as smaller protests continued into late Monday evening.

A protestor clashes with the riot police outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Rallies swept the streets of Kathmandu around the Parliament building, which was surrounded by tens of thousands of people angry over the decision by authorities to block most social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube.

Officials said the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

Protesters pushed through barbed wire and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Parliament building.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon but were outnumbered and sought safety inside the Parliament complex.

An ambulance burns during protests outside the parliament (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

“Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption, not social media,” the crowds chanted, waving the red and blue national flags.

Monday’s rally was called the protest of Gen Z, generally referring to people born between 1995 and 2010.

About two dozen social network platforms that are widely used in Nepal were repeatedly given notices to register their companies officially in the country, the government said. Those that failed to register have been blocked since last week.

TikTok, Viber and three other platforms have registered and operate without interruption.

Riot police take cover behind an armoured vehicle during clashes with protesters (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

The move by the authorities came as the government sent a bill for a debate in Parliament that wants to ensure that social platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable”.

It includes asking the companies to appoint a liaison office or point in the country.

The bill has been widely criticised as a tool for censorship and punishing government opponents who voice their protests online. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and violate fundamental rights.

Nepal in 2023 banned video-sharing app TikTok for disrupting “social harmony, goodwill and diffusing indecent materials.” The ban was lifted last year after TikTok’s executives pledged to comply with local laws. They include a ban on pornographic sites that was passed in 2018.