Israel demolishes high-rise building in Gaza City as part of ramped-up offensive

Israel’s military said that it has demolished a 12-story office building in Gaza City, 90 minutes after warning residents to evacuate the area.

Over the past several days, Israel has destroyed multiple high-rise buildings in Gaza City, warning that Hamas has installed surveillance infrastructure in them.

The demolitions are part of Israel’s ramped-up offensive to take control of what it portrays as Hamas’s last remaining stronghold, urging Palestinians to flee parts of Gaza City for a designated humanitarian zone in the territory’s south.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, left, said that Israel had accepted Donald Trump’s proposed deal (Attila Kovacs/MTI via AP)

The demolition came as US President Donald Trump said that he was giving his “last warning” to Hamas regarding a possible ceasefire.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed Mr Trump’s claim that Israel had accepted his proposed deal during a Monday news conference in Budapest with Hungary’s foreign minister.

“I hope this attempt by the American administration will be accepted,” Mr Saar said.