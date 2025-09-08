Father on the run shot dead by New Zealand police

A man who evaded authorities with his three children in the remote New Zealand countryside for nearly four years has been shot and killed by a police officer, officials said.

One child was with Tom Phillips at the time of the confrontation and the other two children were found in the forest hours after the shootout, in which a police officer was critically injured.

The December 2021 disappearance of Phillips and his children – now about nine, 10 and 11 years old – confounded investigators for years as they scoured the densely forested area where they believed the family was hiding.

The father and children were not believed to ever have travelled far from the isolated North Island rural settlement of Marokopa where they lived, but credible sightings of them were rare.

Phillips has not been formally identified, but authorities believed he was the man killed.

A police officer was critically injured in the shootout (Ricky Wilson/Stuff via AP)

A police officer was shot in the head and critically injured during a confrontation with Phillips after he robbed an agricultural supplies store in the rural area of Waikato, south of Auckland, early on Monday morning, New Zealand’s Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Jill Rogers told reporters in the city of Hamilton.

The child with Phillips at the time of the robbery was taken into custody.

The officer is undergoing surgery at a hospital. His injuries were survivable, Ms Rogers said, but he was shot “multiple times with a high-powered rifle” and further surgeries are expected.

The whereabouts of Phillips’ other two children was unknown immediately after the shooting and authorities held serious concerns for them, Ms Rogers said earlier.

About 13 hours after their father was killed, however, Ms Rogers told reporters that the children had been found unaccompanied at a remote campsite in rugged forest. The child taken into custody on Monday had cooperated with the authorities, allowing them to narrow the search area, she said.

The farm supplies store targeted on Monday was in a small town in the same sprawling farming region of Waikato, south of Auckland, as the settlement of about 40 people from where the family vanished. The case has fascinated New Zealanders and the authorities made regular unsuccessful appeals for information.

The suspect had been trying to rob a hardware store in Piopio in the Waikato district of New Zealand (Ricky Wilson/Stuff via AP)

Sightings of Phillips were limited to surveillance footage that showed him allegedly committing crimes in the area. He was wanted for an armed bank robbery while on the run in May 2023, accompanied by one of his children, in which he reportedly shot at a member of the public.

Phillips did not have legal custody rights for his children, Detective Senior Sgt Andrew Saunders told reporters in 2024. Authorities said they had not had access to formal education or health care since their disappearance.

Law enforcement always believed that Phillips had help concealing his family and some residents of the isolated rural area expressed support for him. A reward of 80,000 New Zealand dollars (£34,800), large by New Zealand standards, was offered for information about the family’s whereabouts last June, but it was never paid.

The children’s mother issued a statement to Radio New Zealand on Monday in which she said she was “deeply relieved” that the “ordeal” for her children had ended.

“They have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care,” said the woman, who has been identified in New Zealand news outlets only by her first name, Cat.