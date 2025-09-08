Appeals court upholds E Jean Carroll’s defamation judgment against Trump

A federal appeals court has upheld a civil jury’s finding that Donald Trump must pay 83.3 million US dollars (£61.3 million) to E Jean Carroll for his repeated social media attacks against the long-time advice columnist after she accused him of sexual assault.

In a ruling on Monday, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Mr Trump’s appeal against the defamation award, finding that the “jury’s damages awards are fair and reasonable”.

Mr Trump had argued that he should not have to pay the sum as a result of a Supreme Court decision expanding presidential immunity.

His lawyers had asked for a new trial.

A civil jury in Manhattan issued the 88.3 million dollar award last year following a trial that centred on Mr Trump’s repeated social media attacks against Ms Carroll over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store in 1996.

That award followed a separate trial, in which Mr Trump was found liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll and ordered to pay 5 million dollars.

That award was upheld by an appeals court last December.

In a memoir, and again at a 2023 trial, Ms Carroll described how a chance encounter with Mr Trump at Bergdorf Goodman’s Fifth Avenue in 1996 started with the two flirting as they shopped, then ended with a violent struggle inside a dressing room.

Ms Carroll said Mr Trump slammed her against a dressing room wall, pulled down her tights and forced himself on her.

A jury found Mr Trump liable for sexual assault, but concluded he hadn’t committed rape, as defined under New York law.

Mr Trump repeatedly denied that the encounter took place and accused Ms Carroll of making it up to help sell her book.