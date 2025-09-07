Japan’s prime minister Shigeru Ishiba to resign – reports

Japan’s prime minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention to step down after growing calls from his party to take responsibility for its big loss in the July parliamentary election, Japanese television has reported.

Mr Ishiba, who took office in October, has resisted demands from mostly right-wing opponents within his own party for more than a month.

His move comes one day before his Liberal Democratic Party will decide whether to hold an early leadership election – a virtual no-confidence motion against him if approved.

Mr Ishiba’s ruling coalition failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house in a crucial parliamentary election in July, further shaking the stability of his government.