Macron says 26 countries pledge to deploy troops to Ukraine after fighting ends

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that 26 of Ukraine’s allies have pledged to deploy troops as a “reassurance force” for the war-torn country once fighting ends in the conflict with Russia.

Speaking after a meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” in Paris, Mr Macron said the countries had committed to deploying troops in Ukraine — or to maintaining a presence on land, at sea, or in the air — to help guarantee the country’s security the day after a ceasefire or peace is achieved.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Macron and other European leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the the US envoy for peace talks, Steve Witkoff, to discuss ways of ensuring long-term military support and continued American backing for Ukraine once the conflict ends.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Palace in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

Mr Zelensky’s office said he had also held a closed-door meeting with Mr Witkoff.

The European leaders — some of whom joined the meeting virtually — said Russia must now work towards ending the fighting, and the German government suggested European sanctions on Russia would increase if Moscow drags its feet.

The European leaders also later spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Macron, who lead the group, have said that any European “reassurance” force in Ukraine needs the backing of the United States.

Sir Keir’s office said after the meeting that the Prime Minister “emphasised that the group had an unbreakable pledge to Ukraine, with President Trump’s backing, and it was clear they now needed to go even further to apply pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to secure a cessation of hostilities”.

Sir Keir’s office also mentioned a decision from the coalition to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine “to further bolster the country’s supplies”.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, said on Thursday after meeting Mr Witkoff and other national security advisers that the security guarantees “must be strong and effective — in the air, at sea, on land and in cyberspace”.

German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement: “They (the European leaders) expressed the hope (to Donald Trump) that the United States would continue to make a substantial contribution to the joint efforts to support Ukraine, formulate security guarantees, and shape a productive diplomatic process.”

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, joined the talks (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who attended virtually, laid out three “areas of action”, including working towards a summit that would include Mr Zelensky, and “a ceasefire must be agreed there”.

“If the Russian side continues to play for time, Europe will increase the pressure of sanctions to increase the chances of a diplomatic solution,” the statement said.

In a policy shift earlier this month, the US sent positive signals over its readiness to support security guarantees for Ukraine that resemble Nato’s collective defence mandate, Mr Zelensky said. It is unclear what that support would look like in practice. Ukraine is hoping for continued US intelligence sharing and air support.

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, who attended the meeting virtually, said that a broad coalition of nations is needed to support Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression, but also to strengthen Europe to deter further military action by Moscow.

Citing European military and intelligence officials who have warned of Russian plans to strike other European countries, Mr Rutte said that

“we have to make sure that our deterrence is such that they will never try, knowing that our reaction will be devastating”.

Some European leaders attended in person, others joined virtually (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Rutte also called for the world to “not be naive about Russia”.

“We know what Putin tries to do and and the evidence is there in Ukraine as we speak,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russia fired 112 strike and decoy drones across the country overnight on Thursday, according to Ukraine’s Air Force morning report. Air defences intercepted or jammed 84 drones, the statement said.

Russia announced on Thursday that it was expelling an Estonian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Estonia declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata last month.