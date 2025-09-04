China’s Xi and North Korea’s Kim pledge deeper ties during meeting in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged mutual support and enhanced co-operation during talks in Beijing on the sidelines of festivities commemorating the end of the Second World War, state media reported.

Mr Xi and Mr Kim, along with top officials from their countries, met at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People a day after Mr Kim attended a Chinese military parade alongside other foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Kim is making a rare trip outside North Korea.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, third left, holds talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second right, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Ding Lin/Xinhua via AP)

Mr Xi highlighted the “traditional friendship” between China and North Korea and pledged to consolidate and boost relations, according to a readout of their statements published by state broadcaster CCTV.

“This position will not change regardless of how the international situation evolves,” Mr Xi told Mr Kim, according to CCTV.

China has been North Korea’s biggest trading partner and aid provider, although questions have lingered about the strength of their bilateral relationship.

In recent years, Mr Kim’s foreign policy has focused heavily on Russia. He has sent combat troops and ammunition to back Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in return for economic and military assistance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second left, Mr Xi, centre, and Mr Kim, right, attended a military parade in Tiananmen Square (Yue Yuewei/Xinhua via AP)

At a meeting with Mr Kim in Beijing after the parade, Mr Putin praised the bravery of North Korean soldiers in the fighting.

But experts say that Mr Kim would feel the need to prepare for the possible end of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mr Kim, on his first visit to China in six years, brought his young daughter, adding to speculation that she is being primed as the country’s next leader.

On Wednesday, he joined 26 foreign leaders who watched the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. It was the first time that Mr Kim had joined an event with a large group of world leaders since taking office in late 2011.

During his meeting with Mr Xi, Mr Kim lauded the “friendly feelings” between North Korea and China, which he pledged would persist “regardless of how the international situation changes”.

Mr Kim said North Korea was ready to boost exchanges with China at all levels and “deepen mutually beneficial economic and trade co-operation”, according to CCTV.

North Korea’s economy has been suffering under heavy US sanctions tied to Pyongyang’s development of nuclear weapons.

Some observers say Mr Kim’s trip could also be meant to increase leverage in potential talks with US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his hopes to resume diplomacy between the two countries.

China is believed to want its neighbour to return to negotiations and give up its nuclear weapons development.

North Korea’s more recent closer ties with Russia have raised some concern in Beijing, which has long been Pyongyang’s most important ally.

The joint appearance of Mr Kim, Mr Xi and Mr Putin at the parade has sparked speculation about a joint effort to push back at US pressure on their three countries.

Russia, China and North Korea are embroiled in separate confrontations with the US (Rao Aimin/Xinhua via AP)

Mr Trump said as much in a social media post, telling Mr Xi to give his warmest regards to Mr Putin and Mr Kim “as you conspire against The United States of America”.

Mr Putin dismissed that idea at a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday, saying no-one had expressed anything negative about the Trump administration during his trip to China.

“The President of the United States is not without a sense of humour,” he said.

Although China, North Korea and Russia are embroiled in separate confrontations with the US, they have not formed a clear three-way alliance so far.

Zhu Feng, the dean of Nanjing University’s School of International Relations, said that “ganging up” with North Korea would damage China’s image, because the former is the most closed and authoritarian country in the world.

“It should not be overinterpreted that China-North Korea-Russia relations would see reinforcement,” he said.