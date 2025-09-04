Afghanistan earthquake death toll jumps to more than 2,200, say Taliban

Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from houses destroyed by a major earthquake in Afghanistan last week, pushing the death toll to more than 2,200, a Taliban government spokesman has said.

A 6.0-magnitude quake struck several provinces of the mountainous and remote east of the country on Sunday night, levelling villages and trapping people under rubble.

The majority of casualties have been in Kunar, where many live in steep river valleys separated by high mountains.

Displaced families gather under trees in Mazar Dara, in Kunar province (Hedayat Shah/AP)

Taliban spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, who provided the updated casualty figures, said rescue and search efforts were continuing.

“Tents have been set up for people, and the delivery of first aid and emergency supplies is ongoing,” he said.

Rough terrain and funding cuts were hindering rescue and relief efforts, with aid agencies urging the international community to come forward with more support.

Sunday’s earthquake is the third to devastate the country since the Taliban seized power in 2021.