Several dead as funicular derails in Lisbon – president

A funicular carriage derailed in Lisbon on Wednesday, killing and injuring an unspecified number of people, the Portuguese president’s office said.

The statement on the presidential website did not say how many casualties there were.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa offered his condolence to families affected by what had happened.

The yellow and white funicular, which goes up and down a steep city hill, was lying on its side on the narrow road that it travels along, Portuguese television channels showed.

Emergency teams work at the site of the derailment (Armando Franca/AP)

Its sides and top were partially crumpled. Several dozen emergency workers were at the scene.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, local media said. It reportedly occurred at the start of the evening rush hour, around 6pm.

The funicular, known as Gloria, can carry more than 40 people, seated and standing. It is commonly used by Lisbon residents.

Two carriages run parallel to each other as they shuttle up and down the hill for a few hundred metres.

It is classified as a national monument.

Lisbon hosted around 8.5 million tourists last year, and the funicular is a popular attraction.