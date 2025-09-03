Funicular derails in Lisbon killing 15 people, emergency services say

Emergency services in Lisbon say 15 people were killed and 18 injured in a funicular derailment.

Five of those hurt are in a serious condition, and a child is among the injured, the National Institute for Medical Emergencies said in a statement.

An unknown number of the injured are foreigners, it said.

Authorities called it an accident, the worst in the city’s recent history.

The funicular carriage derailed in the Portuguese capital at about 6pm on Wednesday, the Portuguese president’s office said.

Emergency teams work at the site of the derailment (Armando Franca/AP)

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa offered his condolence to affected families.

Eyewitnesses told local media that the landmark funicular careered down the hill, apparently out of control.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas told reporters at the scene that the city was in mourning.

He said: “This was a tragic accident … It’s a tragedy of the like we’ve never seen.”

The yellow and white funicular, which goes up and down a steep city hill, was lying on its side on the narrow road that it travels along, Portuguese television channels showed.

Its sides and top were partially crumpled. Several dozen emergency workers were at the scene but most were stood down after about two hours.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, local media said. It reportedly occurred at the start of the evening rush hour, around 6pm.

An investigation into the cause will begin once the rescue operation is over, the Portuguese government said in a statement.

Dozens of emergency workers were at the site with most stood down after two hours (Armando Franca/AP)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent her condolences.

“It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous Elevador da Gloria,” she wrote in Portuguese on X.

The funicular, known as Gloria, can carry more than 40 people, seated and standing. It is commonly used by Lisbon residents.

Two carriages run parallel to each other as they shuttle up and down the hill for a few hundred metres.

It is classified as a national monument.

Lisbon hosted around 8.5 million tourists last year, and the funicular is a popular attraction.