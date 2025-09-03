China hosts military parade on 80th anniversary of end of Second World War

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said humanity must choose between peace and war and dialogue and confrontation in a speech Wednesday, before a major military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Mr Xi started a brief address by remembering the Chinese veterans of the war and called for the eradication of the roots of war to prevent history from repeating itself.

But his main message was forward looking – today China is strong, fears no-one and is ready to take a leading role in the world.

“The Chinese people are a people that are not afraid of violence and are self-reliant and strong,” he said.

Military personnel march in the parade Ng Han Guan/AP)

“We will adhere to the path of peaceful development and work hand in hand with people of all countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind.”

The parade, which lasted about 90 minutes, showcased missiles, fighter jets and other military hardware, some of it displayed publicly for the first time.

The event began with troops marching in rhythmic lockstep, their boots echoing off the pavement, to be reviewed by Mr Xi, who heads China’s military as chairman of the Central Military Commission.

He travelled the entire length of their formations along Beijing’s central Chang’an Avenue in a black car.

He stood up through the vehicle’s sunroof with four microphones lined in front of him and greeted flanks of personnel as he passed them and rows of armaments and military vehicles.

An HSU100 underwater drone (Andy Wong/AP)

They shouted back mottos in unison such as “We serve the people”.

Highlights of the weaponry included hypersonic missiles designed to take out ships at sea. They are of particular concern to the US navy, which patrols the western Pacific from its 7th Fleet headquarters in Japan.

Underwater drones included the AJX002, a long, black, tube-shaped craft that looks like a narrow submarine with a rear propeller.

And there was a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the DF-61, which could carry nuclear warheads to distant targets.

Fighter jets and bombers flew across the sky, some painting rows of different-coloured exhaust in unison. Helicopters flew in formation, one group of 26 spelling out the number “80” for the war’s anniversary year.

Helicopters flew above the parade (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Before Mr Xi spoke, the ceremony began with an 80-gun artillery salute, followed by the national anthem, the March Of The Volunteers, a song composed in 1935 during the early years of resistance against invading Japanese forces.

About two dozen foreign leaders watched the parade from an elevated point on the historic Tiananmen Gate, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Putin and Mr Kim flanked Mr Xi as they made their way to the platform overlooking Tiananmen Square. They paused to shake hands with five veterans, some older than 100.

As the parade got under way, US President Donald Trump said on social media that the big question is whether Mr Xi will recognise the contributions of Americans who fought in the war.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” he added.

The US eyed the gathering of the three leaders warily, as well as a 10-nation summit meeting in China on Monday which brought together Mr Xi, Mr Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the troops (Andy Wong/AP)

Mr Xi’s remarks did not mention the US by name but expressed his gratitude to foreign countries that helped China resist the Japanese invasion.

Domestically, the commemoration of the anniversary is a way to show the progress made by China, which was a major front in the war where millions died as a result of Japan’s invasion.

The military parade was also a show of strength to boost support for the Communist Party and its leader, Mr Xi, domestically and a way to portray itself as a global alternative to the American-dominated postwar era.

“The Chinese people’s rejuvenation cannot be blocked, and the noble goal of the peaceful development of human civilisation must triumph,” Mr Xi said at the end of his speech.

The marching formations from the People’s Liberation Army ranged from traditional army and navy units to new ones such as a cyberspace unit that oversees information security.

The PLA was a heroic military “the people and the Party can trust and rely on completely”, Mr Xi said, adding that the army’s task was to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and unification, a reference to China’s claim over the self-ruled island of Taiwan.