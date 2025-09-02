Afghanistan earthquake death toll passes 1,400 – Taliban government spokesman

The death toll from a major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan passed 1,400 on Tuesday, said a Taliban government spokesman.

More than 3,000 people have also been injured, Zabihullah Mujahid posted on social platform X.

Rescuers were scrambling in a “race against time” to reach the mountainous and remote area devastated by Sunday’s powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake, a UN official said, warning of an exponential rise in the number of casualties.

A military helicopter carries victims of an earthquake to hospital (Wahidullah Kakar/AP)

The earthquake flattened villages and trapped people under the rubble of homes that were constructed mostly of mud bricks and wood and unable to withstand the shock.

Rough terrain is hampering rescue and relief efforts.

“We cannot afford to forget the people of Afghanistan who are facing multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the resilience of the communities has been saturated,” said Indrika Ratwatte, the UN’s resident coordinator for the country.

He urged the international community to step forward: “These are life and death decisions while we race against time to reach people.”

It is the third major earthquake since the Taliban seized power in 2021, and the latest crisis to beset Afghanistan, which is reeling from deep cuts to aid funding, a weak economy, and millions of people forcibly returned from Iran and Pakistan.

Mr Ratwatte said that when the walls of wooden and mud homes collapse, the roof falls on to the occupants, causing injury or death.

A man and a boy cross a stream of water next to a house destroyed by an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan (Wahidullah Kakar/AP)

While the area was low-density, the earthquake struck when everybody was asleep.

“If you were to model it based on what has happened before, clearly there’s no question that the casualty rate is going to be rather exponential,” he said.

The Taliban government, which is only recognised by Russia, has appealed for assistance from foreign governments and the humanitarian sector.

However, help for Afghanistan is in short supply due to competing global crises and reduced aid budgets in donor countries.

There is also opposition toward the Taliban government’s restrictive policies on Afghan girls and women, including a ban on them working for non-governmental organisations.

Earlier this year, the US gutted aid money to Afghanistan, partly over concerns that money was going to the Taliban government.