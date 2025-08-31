Pope denounces ‘pandemic of arms’ as he prays for victims of US school shooting

Pope Leo has denounced the “pandemic of arms, large and small”, as he prayed publicly for the victims of the shooting during a Catholic school Mass in the United States.

History’s first American Pope spoke in English as he condemned the attack and the “logic of weapons” fuelling wars around the world, during his Sunday noon blessing from his studio overlooking St Peter’s Square.

“Our prayers for the victims of the tragic shooting during a school Mass in the American state of Minnesota,” said Leo.

“We hold in our prayers the countless children killed and injured every day around the world. Let us plead God to stop the pandemic of arms, large and small, which infects our world.”

Leo denounced the ‘pandemic of arms'(Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Two children were killed and 20 people were injured on Wednesday during the shooting at the Church of Annunciation in Minneapolis, as hundreds of students from the nearby Annunciation Catholic School and others gathered for a Mass.

The attacker fired 116 rifle rounds through the church’s stained-glass windows, and later died by suicide.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Leo had refrained from any political commentary about guns, sending a telegram of condolence that focused exclusively on the spiritual.

He said he was saddened by the “terrible tragedy” and sent his “heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected”.

Leo had opened his appeal on Sunday by demanding an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and a “serious commitment to dialogue” from the warring sides.

“It’s time that those responsible renounce the logic of weapons and take the path of negotiations and peace, with the support of the international community,” he said. “The voice of weapons must be silenced, while the voice of fraternity and justice must rise.”