Chinese and Indian leaders meet for talks and vow to resolve border differences

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have pledged to resolve their border differences and bolster co-operation, ahead of the opening of a regional summit in Tianjin.

Mr Modi is on his first visit to China since relations between the two countries deteriorated after Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in deadly border clashes in 2020.

He is visiting as part of India’s membership into the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation, a regional political, economic and security group founded by China.

Mr Modi said in his opening remarks that relations with China have moved in “a meaningful direction”, adding: “There is a peaceful environment at the borders after disengagement.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, arrives in China for the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit (Hao Yuan/Xinhua/AP)

Mr Xi said he hopes the Tianjin meeting will “further elevate” and “promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of bilateral relations”, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The two sides should “not let the border issue define the overall China-India relationship”, Mr Xi said, adding that economic development for both countries should be their main focus.

“As long as they remain committed to the overarching goal of being partners, not rivals, and providing development opportunities, not threats, China-India relations will flourish and move forward steadily,” Mr Xi said.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Tianjin on Sunday, is also due to meet with both leaders in the coming days.

It is Narendra Modi’s first visit to China since relations soured in 2020 (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Ahead of Mr Modi’s visit, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi flew to New Delhi earlier in August, as the two sides announced their rapprochement.

Mr Wang’s visit coincided with US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 50% tariffs on India for its purchase of Russian oil, but Delhi’s process of rebuilding ties with China had been in the works for months.

China and India this year have increased official visits and discussed easing some restrictions on trade and the movement of people across the border. In June, Beijing allowed pilgrims from India to visit holy sites in Tibet.