Aid flotilla sets sail from Spain bound for Gaza

A flotilla of ships has left Barcelona to sail to the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid and activists on board in the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea.

Israel has stepped up its offensive on Gaza City, limiting deliveries of food and basic supplies in the north of the Palestinian territory.

Food experts warned earlier this month that the city was in famine and that half a million people across the strip were facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

Palestinians struggle to collect humanitarian aid airdropped into Gaza City (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

The Global Sumud Flotilla is carrying food, water and medicine. Activists on board demanded safe passage to deliver the much-needed aid and the opening of a humanitarian sea corridor, according to a statement.

The almost 23-month war has killed more than 63,000 people, with at least 332 Palestinians dying of malnutrition, including 124 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The maritime convoy of about 20 boats and delegations from 44 countries is claimed to be the largest attempt to date to break the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip by sea, which has lasted 18 years.

They will be joined by more ships from ports in Italy and Tunisia in the coming days, on the route from the western end of the Mediterranean to the Gaza Strip, organisers said.

Thousands of supporters flocked to the Barcelona pier, chanting “Free Palestine” and “Boycott Israel” to send off a variety of boats, from rundown old luxury yachts to tiny wooden sailing boats and industrial-looking vessels.

Around 70 boats are expected to take part in the final leg of the journey, flotilla spokesperson Saif Abukeshek told Spanish public television after the departure. The fleet could reach Gaza around September 14 or 15, he added.

People crowd the dock area ahead of the launch of the flotilla (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

“The story here is about Palestine. The story here is how people are being deliberately deprived of the very basic means to survive,” said Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at a news conference.

She is one of the most recognisable figures on the expedition, formed by hundreds of activists, politicians such as the former mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, and journalists.

Ships carrying tons of humanitarian aid departed from the Italian city of Genoa and will join the expedition in the coming days.

It is not the first time Ms Thunberg has attempted to reach Gaza waters this year. She was deported by Israel in June when the ship she was travelling on with 11 other people, the Madleen, was stopped by the Israeli military.

“It has been very clear that Israel has been continuously violating international law by either attacking, unlawfully intercepting the boats in international waters, and continuously preventing the humanitarian aid from coming in,” said Ms Thunberg in an interview with the Associated Press on Saturday.

Greta Thunberg arrives to board a boat (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The Global Sumud Flotilla will be the fourth attempt to break the maritime blockade so far this year. The Conscience tried in May, but was attacked by drones after setting sail from Malta.

After the Madleen, the Israeli military stopped another aid ship, the Handala, in late July, detained 21 international activists and reporters and seized its cargo, including baby formula, food and medicine, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

In a news conference before the departure in Barcelona, actor Liam Cunningham played a video showing a girl singing while planning her own funeral. The girl, Fatima, died four days ago, he said.

“What sort of world have we slid into where children are making their own funeral arrangements?” he told reporters.

An Israeli official said on Saturday that the country will soon halt or slow humanitarian aid into parts of northern Gaza as it expands its military offensive against Hamas, a day after the city was declared a combat zone.