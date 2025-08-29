Zelensky seeks talks with Trump on slow progress of peace efforts with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian officials want to meet with US President Donald Trump and European leaders next week to discuss recent developments in efforts to end the three-year war with Russia.

The proposed meetings appeared designed to add momentum to the push for peace, as Mr Zelensky expressed frustration with what he called Russia’s lack of constructive engagement in the process while it continues to launch devastating aerial attacks on civilian areas.

Mr Trump has bristled at Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s stalling on an US proposal for direct peace talks with Mr Zelensky, and said a week ago he expected to decide on next steps in two weeks if direct talks are not scheduled.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Trump complained last month that Putin “talks nice and then he bombs everybody”.

But he has also chided Ukraine’s attacks, and a major missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight from Wednesday to Thursday that killed at least 23 people drew no public condemnation from the Trump administration.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted on Thursday that Ukraine has been striking Russian oil refineries.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, is expected to meet on Friday in New York with Mr Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss preparations for upcoming meetings, Mr Zelensky said during a briefing.

Mr Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv that he expected “several meetings at different venues” with European leaders next week.

Ukrainian negotiators have been trying to move the peace process forward in talks in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the United States, he said.

Ukraine has accepted a US proposal for a ceasefire and a meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky, but Moscow has raised objections.

– Ukraine wants leaders involved

Mr Zelensky accused Russia of dragging out negotiations, including by putting off a Russia-Ukraine summit with the argument that the groundwork for a possible peace settlement must be thrashed out first by lower officials before leaders meet.

A man carries a sofa at his apartment damaged by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

That reasoning, Mr Zelensky said, is “artificial… because they want to show the United States that they are constructive, but they are not constructive”.

“In my opinion, leaders must urgently be involved to reach agreements,” Mr Zelensky added.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday reiterated Moscow’s long-held position that Mr Putin “doesn’t rule out” meeting Mr Zelensky, but only after progress is made “at the expert level”.

A summit “must be well prepared so that it can finalise the work that must first be carried out at the expert level,” Mr Peskov told reporters during his daily conference call.

“At this point we can’t say that the expert work is in full swing, so to speak. No, unfortunately, not. We maintain our interest and our readiness for these negotiations,” he said.

– Zelensky says more weapons are crucial for security

Mr Zelensky urged swift secondary sanctions on countries that trade with Russia and thereby support its war economy.

The possible post-war security guarantees being assessed by Western countries to deter another Russian invasion in the future must include a secure supply of weapons for Ukraine, either through domestic production or Western provision, and US weapons paid for by Europe.

Mr Zelensky’s comments came after the death toll in a major Russian missile and drone strike on the Ukrainian capital rose to 23, including four children, officials said on Friday.

Ukraine needs more sophisticated Western air defence systems to counter such attacks.