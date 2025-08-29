Taylor Swift and fiance seen in public for first time since getting engaged

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen in public for the first time since announcing their engagement this week when the American football player and Grammy-winning singer attended the Nebraska-Cincinnati game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

Kelce, who played football for the Cincinnati Bearcats, spent plenty of time on the field during warm-ups in a red-and-white striped sweater before retreating to a suite for the game.

He was joined there by Swift and several others shortly before kick-off.

Taylor Swift shares a laugh with fiance Travis Kelce as they watch the game (Charlie Riedel/AP)

In a five-photo joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, Kelce and Swift revealed their engagement after a courtship that lasted for about two years.

Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, did not make Kelce available to reporters this week, and Swift publicist Tree Paine only confirmed that the engagement ring was an old mine, brilliant-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck.

The Chiefs are preparing to play their season-opener against the Chargers next Friday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

One of Kelce’s best friends, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was also at the game.

Others on hand included Kelce’s older brother, Jason Kelce, the retired Philadelphia Eagles player who now works in TV and co-hosts the popular New Heights podcast with his brother.