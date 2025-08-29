Peace efforts in limbo as Ukraine’s capital mourns 23 dead after Russian attack

The death toll in a major Russian missile and drone strike on the Ukrainian capital rose to 23 including four children, officials have said.

The attack comes as US-led efforts to end the three-year war remain stuck in apparent limbo.

Authorities in the Kyiv region declared Friday an official day of mourning.

Rescue workers carry an injured woman away from a damaged building after the attack on Kyiv (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Flags flew at half-staff and all entertainment events were cancelled after Russia hammered Ukraine with almost 600 drones and more than 30 missiles overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, including rare strikes on Kyiv city centre.

Rescue workers pulled 17 people from the rubble after the Kyiv attack, among them four children, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The youngest victim was a two-year-old girl.

Some bodies have yet to be identified, and eight people remain unaccounted for, authorities said.

More than 50 people were wounded.

“Thousands of personnel from the Interior Ministry’s agencies and units worked at the strike sites in Kyiv, rotating every few hours,” Mr Klymenko said of the 30-hour rescue operation.

Efforts to stop the fighting with a ceasefire and end Europe’s biggest conflict since the Second World War through a comprehensive peace settlement have made no progress despite intense diplomatic manoeuvring.

European Union defence ministers expressed outrage on Friday over Russia’s continuing onslaught in Ukraine and vowed to exert more pressure on Moscow.

Firefighters work on the site of a burning building after the Russian attack on Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian foreign minister Andriy Sybiha said that, at the request of Ukraine, the UN Security Council was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday in response to the latest Russian aerial attack.

– Putin set to attend summit in China with Iran and North Korea

US President Donald Trump has bristled at Russia’s stalling on an American proposal for direct peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Trump said a week ago he expected to decide on next steps in two weeks if direct talks are not scheduled.

Mr Trump complained last month that Russian President Vladimir Putin “talks nice and then he bombs everybody”.

But the latest attack on Kyiv drew no public condemnation from the Trump administration, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noting that Ukraine has been striking Russian oil refineries.

Mr Putin is due to attend a summit meeting in China from Sunday that will also include Iran and North Korea, countries which like Beijing have aided Russia’s war effort, according to the United States.

From September 9, world leaders are expected to attend the UN General Assembly, where Russia’s invasion will likely be discussed.

A police officer passes by the British Council building after it was hit during Russian missile and drone attacks in central Kyiv, Ukraine (Danylo Antoniuk/AP)





– Senior Ukrainian officials in New York for talks with US

Meanwhile, Western officials are still working on security guarantees for Ukraine that aim to deter another Russian invasion if a peace deal is signed.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, were in New York on Friday to discuss the possible guarantees and further cooperation, according to a Ukrainian official.

Mr Zelensky noted on Friday that Russia has not budged from its terms for stopping its invasion.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has accepted an American proposal for a ceasefire and a meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky.

Russia has repeatedly raised objections about the peace proposals.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that security guarantees should be the result of peace negotiations rather than a prerequisite for talks to take place.

“The provision of security guarantees is not a condition, but rather the result of a peaceful settlement that eliminates the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine,” Ms Zakharova said.

“That in turn will guarantee the security of our country.”

– Zelensky wants more international pressure on Moscow

Mr Zelensky urged countries to crank up the pressure on Russia’s economy through sanctions and tariffs.

“Russia refused to stop the killing — they even said ‘no’ to President Trump. We’re seeing negative signals from Russia regarding a possible leaders’ summit,” Mr Zelensky said in a social media post.

“Honestly, we think Putin is still interested only in continuing this war.”