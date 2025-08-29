Israel declares Gaza City a combat zone as death toll surpasses 63,000

Israel declared Gaza’s largest city a dangerous combat zone and recovered the remains of two hostages as the army launched the “initial stages” of a planned offensive that has drawn international condemnation.

As the military announced the resumption of fighting, health officials said the death toll in Gaza has risen to 63,025, with 59 new deaths reported by hospitals over the last 24 hours.

Aid groups and a church sheltering people said they would stay in Gaza City, refusing to abandon the hungry and displaced who depend on them.

Palestinians carry humanitarian aid packages near a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution centre (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The shift comes weeks after Israel first announced plans to widen its offensive in the city, where hundreds of thousands are sheltering while enduring famine.

The military has in recent days ramped up strikes in neighbourhoods on the city’s outskirts.

Plumes of smoke and thunderous blasts could be seen and heard across the border in southern Israel on Friday morning.

Israel has called Gaza City a Hamas stronghold, alleging that a network of tunnels remain in use by militants after several previous large-scale raids on the area throughout nearly 23 months of war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued that crippling Hamas’ capabilities in the city is critical to shielding Israel from a repeat of the October 7 2023 attack that ignited the war.

While United Nations agencies and aid groups condemned the offensive’s announced start, people in Gaza City said it made little difference – strikes already have been intensifying and the aid reaching them was insufficient.

City resident Mohamed Aboul Hadi said it made no difference.

“The massacres never stopped, even during the humanitarian pauses,” he said in a text message sent from Gaza City.

More than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war started, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry’s count — 63,025 — does not distinguish between fighters and civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at the Prime minister’s office in Jerusalem (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

It also said five people had died from malnutrition-related causes over the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 322, including 121 children, since the war began.

The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals.

The UN and independent experts consider it the most reliable source on war casualties. Israel disputes its figures but has not provided its own.

– Some refuse to leave as Gaza City assault begins

Facing international criticism, Israel instituted what it called “tactical pauses” in Gaza City and two other populated areas last month that it said were geared toward letting in more food and aid.

The pauses included a daily halt in fighting from 10am to 8pm, though aid groups have said deliveries remained challenging due to blockade, looting and Israeli restrictions.

At midday on Friday, the military said it had suspended pauses, marking the latest escalation after weeks of preparatory strikes in some of the city’s neighbourhoods and calling up tens of thousands of reservists.

“We will intensify our strikes until we bring back all the kidnapped hostages and dismantle Hamas,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

Mr Adraee, the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, has for days urged Palestinians in Gaza City to flee south, calling evacuation “inevitable”.

Hundreds of residents began the journey south on Friday, piling their few remaining possessions onto pickup trucks or donkey carts. Many have been forced to leave their homes more than once.

Palestinians rush to collect humanitarian aid packages from the United Arab Emirates, airdropped by parachutes into Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The UN said on Thursday that 23,000 people had evacuated over the past week, but many Palestinians in Gaza City question the effort when there is nowhere safe to go.

The Holy Family Church of Gaza City told The Associated Press on Friday that the roughly 440 people sheltering there would remain along with members of the clergy who would assist them.

Farid Jubran said the church had left the decision up to the people even though they had little recourse to insulate themselves from fighting.

“When we feel danger, people get closer to the walls or whatever, it’s more protected,” he said, noting the church had few specific defences.

The UN’s humanitarian agency said its staff and NGOs also would remain on the ground.

– Aid groups say they were not notified

As Israel suspended pauses on Friday in Gaza City, the military did not say whether they had notified residents or aid groups of the impending declaration ahead of the 11.30am announcement.

Norwegian Refugee Council, which co-ordinates a coalition of aid groups active in Gaza, said it had not received notification that Israel’s “tactical pauses” would be suspended.

The UN said on Thursday the besieged strip could lose half of its hospital bed capacity during an expanded assault on Gaza City.

“We cannot provide health services to two million people besieged in the south,” said Zaher al-Wahidi, a spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, noting a forcible evacuation of the strip’s largest city would be an environmental and health catastrophe.

An activist blocks a highway during a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas near the city of Lod, Israel (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

The suspension of the pause also comes one week after the world’s leading food security authority declared Gaza City was being gripped by famine after months of warnings.

An Israeli military official said Israel intended to continue facilitating aid to Gaza City, but provided no details on how they would continue to get aid in amid a ramped-up offensive.

“This will have a horrific impact on people already exhausted, malnourished, bereaved, displaced, and deprived of basics needed for survival,” the UN’s humanitarian agency said in a statement.

“Forcing hundreds of thousands to move south is a recipe for further disaster.”

– Remains of hostages recovered

Israel on Friday said its military had recovered the remains of two hostages — Ilan Weiss and another left unnamed.

“The campaign to return the hostages continues continuously. We will not rest or be silent until we return all of our hostages home — both the living and the dead,” Mr Netanyahu said in a statement.

Israeli hostage Ilan Weiss’s body was recovered in an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip (The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters Forum via AP)

Mr Weiss, 55, was killed in the attack on Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the communities near Gaza that Hamas-led militants stormed on October 7.

For the families of hostages, the return of their remains meets a central demand and brings some closure, but also is a reminder of hostages who remain in Gaza.

“At least they have closure,” said Rubi Chen, whose son was abducted during the October 7 attack and is believed to be dead. “There are still 49 families waiting to have that closure.”

Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli military strike in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel (Maya Levin/AP)

Of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas-led militants, nearly 50 remain in Gaza including 20 that Israel believes to be alive.

Israel’s Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which has organised large-scale protests demanding a ceasefire to return the hostages, mourned the losses and said Israeli leaders should prioritise a deal to return both the living and the dead.

“We call on the Israeli government to enter negotiations and stay at the table until every last hostage comes home. Time is running out for the hostages,” it said in a statement.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the October 7 attack.

Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefires or other deals.