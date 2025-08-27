Flash floods leave dozens dead in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Intense rains have lashed parts of Pakistan and India and triggered flash floods in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s Jammu region, leaving at least 32 people dead and many others missing following a landslide on a Hindu pilgrimage route, according to reports.

The time frame of the flooding deaths reported by the Press Trust of India was not immediately clear.

Authorities in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province called for army assistance in rescue and relief efforts after torrential rains caused major rivers to swell, inundating villages and displacing more than 150,000 people, officials said.

Rescue efforts are continuing (AP)

Rescuers evacuated more than 20,000 people overnight from the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, which also faced the risk of floods.

Those evacuated from areas near Lahore were living along the bed of the Ravi river, Punjab disaster management chiefs said.

Mass evacuations began earlier this week in six districts of Punjab after heavier-than-normal monsoon rains and the release of water from overflowing dams in neighbouring India trigged flash floods in low-lying border regions, officials added.

Forecasters predicted rain will continue across the region this week. Heavy downpours and flash floods in the Himalayan region have killed nearly 100 people in August.

Pakistan’s prime minister praised authorities for the timely evacuations to avoid losses and said relief supplies and tents are being provided to flood-effected people, according to a government statement.

Houses were swept away on the banks of the Tawi river in Jammu (AP)

Officials warned floodwaters in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers were rising dangerously and many villages were inundated in Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Sialkot districts.

Rescuers have used boats to evacuate people to safer places this week.

India alerted Pakistan about possible cross-border flooding through diplomatic channels rather than the Indus Waters Commission, which is the permanent mechanism under the 1960 World Bank brokered Indus Waters Treaty.

New Delhi suspended the commission’s work after the April killing of 26 tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir, though Islamabad insists India cannot unilaterally scrap the treaty.

The latest flood warning comes as rescuers with sniffer dogs search for more than 150 people who have been reported missing this month after cloudburst flooding killed more than 300 residents in three villages in north-western Buner district.