Israeli military says strike on Gaza hospital was targeting a Hamas camera

A deadly Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital that killed 20 people, including five journalists, was targeting what the military believed was a Hamas surveillance camera as well as people identified as militants, the Israeli military said.

The military issued the statement as part of its initial inquiry into the attack which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “tragic mishap”.

The military said the back-to-back strikes on southern Gaza’s largest hospital were ordered because soldiers believed militants were using the camera to observe Israeli forces and because Israel has long believed Hamas and other militant groups are present at hospitals, although Israeli officials rarely provide evidence to support that claim.

Journalist Mariam Dagga, who had been working with the Associated Press and other outlets during the Gaza war, was among those killed in the attack (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

The military’s chief of general staff acknowledged several “gaps” in the investigation so far, including the kind of ammunition used to take out the camera.

The initial findings emerged on Tuesday as a surge of outrage and unanswered questions mounted, after international leaders and rights groups condemned the strikes.

“The killing of journalists in Gaza should shock the world,” said United Nations Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan.

“Not into stunned silence but into action, demanding accountability and justice.”

Among the journalists killed in the strikes was Mariam Dagga, who worked for The Associated Press and other publications.

The Israeli military said there is an ongoing investigation into the chain of command that approved the strike.

The sun sets behind buildings destroyed during Israeli ground and air operations in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel (Maya Levin/AP)

A military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with military guidelines said both of the strikes that hit the hospital were launched from a tank.

Known as “double taps”, such consecutive strikes have drawn condemnation in wars in Ukraine and Syria, particularly when they hit civilians or medical workers rushing to help.

Israel has attacked hospitals multiple times throughout 22 months of war in Gaza, asserting that Hamas embeds itself in and around the facilities.

Hamas security personnel have been seen inside such facilities over the course of the war, and parts of them have been off limits to reporters and the public.

Among the six people killed on Monday that Israel claimed were militants was Imad al-Shaar, a driver with Gaza’s civil defence agency, which operates under the Hamas-run Interior Ministry, according to the agency and Nasser hospital’s casualty list.

Israel has in the past identified emergency responders that work under the Hamas-run government as militants to be targeted, including in the killing of 15 medics in March, when Israeli troops opened fire on ambulances in southern Gaza.