Dust storm darkens skies and blinds drivers in Arizona

A powerful storm kicked up a towering wall of dust that rolled through parts of Arizona, darkening the sky, blinding drivers, knocking out power and grounding flights at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Bernae Boykin Hitesman was driving her son and daughter, aged 9 and 11, home from school when the storm, known as a haboob, arrived late on Monday afternoon in Arizona City, about 60 miles south east of Phoenix.

She had to quickly pull over as the storm engulfed her car. “I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside,” she said.

Ms Boykin Hitesman said she could taste the dust and feel the strong wind rattling her car until it passed about 15 minutes later.

A towering cloud of dust was seem near Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport(City of Phoenix via AP)

“I was nervous,” she said. “My kids were really, really scared, so I was trying to be brave for them.”

A haboob is a dust storm pushed by the wind produced by a weather front or thunderstorm and typically occurs in flat, arid areas.

Heavy rain and wind followed Monday’s haboob, delaying flights at Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport and causing some damage to a terminal roof.

“Crews have been identifying leaks and attempting to clean up water where it has collected in passenger areas,” Heather Shelbrack, the airport’s deputy aviation director for public relations, said.

More than 15,000 people lost power, most in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, according to PowerOutage.us.

A monsoon storm pushed the dust into the air (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Richard Filley, a retired university professor who lives in Gilbert, said the dust storm caused the trees to sway and knocked bird feeders to the ground. Fine dust found its way through “every little crack and space” into his house, he said.

“The wind storm part of it, I’m glad it’s gone,” he said. “You look at the photos of haboobs and they are a spectacular natural phenomenon. They are kind of beautiful in their own way.”

Phoenix has been drier than usual during the monsoon season while parts of south east and north-central Arizona have had a fair amount of rain, said Mark O’Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

“But that’s typical for a monsoon, very hit and miss,” he said.