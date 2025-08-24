Great white shark sightings on the rise along US Atlantic coast

Sightings of great white sharks are on the rise in the waters off the north-east coast of the United States – an area where sightings once were rare.

Rick Clough spent some four decades fishing for lobsters and sea urchins off the Maine coast before spotting a great white shark for the first time.

The approximately 8ft long shark, spotted off the beach town of Scarborough, Maine, in July, surprised Mr Clough, but did not make him fear the ocean although he admitted: “I’m not sure I’d want to go urchin diving now.”

Boaters, beachgoers and fishermen like Mr Clough who spend time in the chilly waters of New England and Atlantic Canada are learning to live with great white sharks, the creatures made famous by the 1975 film, Jaws.

Visitors enjoy the summer weather not far from recent sightings of white sharks in Scarborough, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Sightings of the apex predators are up in places like Maine, where they were once very rarely spotted.

Scientists link the white shark sightings to increased availability of the seals the sharks feast on, and say beachgoers are generally very safe from shark bites.

The sharks can grow close to 20ft long, though most do not get that big.

David Lancaster, a commercial clam digger in Scarborough, used a drone to get a look at an approximately 12ft shark near the town’s famed beaches earlier this month.

A harbour seal – a favoured prey item for great white sharks – rests on a small island off Portland, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

He described the animal as “magnificent” and “really amazing” to see. But he also said the shark’s presence reminded him that swimmers need to look out for the big fish.

Sightings of great whites off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, have become increasingly frequent in recent years, and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC) has documented hundreds of the animals over more than a decade.

But new data shows the sharks are heading even farther north into New Hampshire, Maine and beyond, said Greg Skomal, a senior fisheries biologist with the Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries and a veteran white shark researcher.

The number of white sharks detected off Halifax, Nova Scotia, increased about 2.5 times from 2018 to 2022, according to a paper published by Mr Skomal and others in May in the journal, Marine Ecology Progress Series.

Even farther north, the number detected in the Cabot Strait that separates Nova Scotia and Newfoundland increased nearly four times over, the paper said.

Mr Skomal said the average residency in these northern waters has also increased from 48 days to 70 days, suggesting that white sharks appear to be increasingly comfortable farther north.

A key reason for the shift seems to be the successful conservation of seals off New England and Canada via laws such as the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which has allowed seals to thrive and provide a food source for the predatory sharks, Mr Skomal said.

Despite the size and strength of the sharks, dangerous encounters between white sharks and humans are vanishingly rare.

Worldwide, there have been fewer than 60 fatal great white shark bites on humans in recorded history, according to the International Shark Attack File at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

The first recorded fatal shark attack in Maine happened in 2020 when a great white shark killed 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach off Bailey Island.

“It’s an exceedingly rare event. But we’re providing all of this information to mitigate human behaviour and hopefully reduce any negative encounters between humans and sharks,” said Ashleigh Novak, AWSC research co-ordinator.