Lil Nas X held on suspicion of charging at LA police

Rapper Lil Nas X was arrested and briefly taken to hospital amid fears of an overdose after allegedly charging at officers responding to a report of a naked man walking on a busy Los Angeles boulevard.

Lil Nas X, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, is being held in jail on suspicion of obstructing an officer.

Police found him walking on the normally very busy Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City area shortly before 6am local time (2pm BST) on Thursday, Los Angeles police spokesman Charles Miller said.

After charging at arriving police, he was taken into custody. Officers, suspecting a drug overdose, took him to hospital first, Mr Miller said.

Lil Nas X shot to fame with Old Town Road, a huge hit (Ben Birchall/PA)

There was no further word on Lil Nas X’s condition, but he was released from hospital and taken to jail after just a few hours.

Video obtained by TMZ appeared to show the rapper on the street wearing only his underwear and boots.

He was being held at Valley Jail in Van Nuys, near where the police found him.

The 26-year-old rapper and singer from Atlanta is best known for his huge hit from 2018, Old Town Road, which merged country and hip-hop. It spent a record 19 weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Known for his genre-bending, innovating sounds and style, his first full studio album, 2021’s Montero, went to number on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year.