Football match called off as rival supporters clash in stadium

A Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile was suspended in the second half Wednesday due to spectator violence at the Argentine club’s stadium.

Universidad de Chile supporters reportedly threw objects from the visitor section at the home fans, forcing police intervention and a partial evacuation of the Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires.

Despite security intervention, the violence continued and led to clashes between rival supporters before Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera ordered the Round of 16 return match to be stopped with the score tied at 1-1.

Football’s South American governing body, Conmebol, later announced in a social media post that the game had been cancelled.

That allowed Universidad de Chile to advance 2-1 on aggregate to the quarter finals after a 1-0 win at Santiago in the first leg.