Ex-president Bolsonaro planned to seek asylum in Argentina, police say

Brazil’s federal police said messages found on the telephone of former president Jair Bolsonaro showed he once wanted to flee to Argentina and request political asylum, according to documents revealed on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro is currently awaiting a Supreme Court ruling about an alleged coup attempt and learned on Wednesday he might face another case as police formally accused him and one of his sons, Eduardo Bolsonaro, of obstruction of justice in connection with his trial.

The 170-page report said Bolsonaro had drafted a request for political asylum from Argentine President Javier Milei’s government dated February 10 2024.

He saved the document two days after authorities searched his home and office as part of the alleged coup plot investigation.

Jair Bolsonaro, centre, leaving his home – where he is under house arrest – to attend a doctor’s appointment (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Close to that date, Bolsonaro admittedly spent two nights at the Hungarian Embassy in Brasilia, fuelling speculation he may have been attempting to avoid arrest.

The Argentina plot is part of the wider police accusation of obstruction of justice, in which Bolsonaro has allegedly ignored precautionary measures established for his house arrest and spread content to his allies “to directly hit Brazilian democratic institutions, notably the Supreme Court and even Brazil’s Congress,” according to the report.

The Associated Press reviewed the police evidence, which included messaging app exchanges and voice messages, after police forwarded the documents to Brazil’s Supreme Court. Bolsonaro would face another trial if the attorney-general decides to charge him.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversees the case, gave Bolsonaro’s lawyers 48 hours to explain why the former president sought political asylum in Argentina and failed to comply with other precautionary measures of his house arrest, such as avoiding contact with people outside his family circle.

In a 33-page letter addressed to Mr Milei, Bolsonaro claimed he was being politically persecuted in Brazil. Both are staunch supporters of US President Donald Trump, who has recently repeated some of the former president’s claims in his decision to impose 50% tariffs on Brazilian exports.

Brazil’s federal police gathered several messages between Bolsonaro and his son in which they show interest in praising Trump to affect legal proceedings back home.

“You won’t have time to reverse the situation if the guy here turns his back on you. Everything here is very touchy, every little thing affects you,” Eduardo Bolsonaro told his father in one of the exchanges.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also said he had secured U.S. government support “with great difficulty,” claiming that he and an ally, Paulo Figueiredo, were the only ones with access to the White House. He also told his father that Trump’s pressure was the only chance Bolsonaro had to avoid prison.

A verdict and sentence in the coup trial will come from a supreme court panel of five justices. They are scheduled to announce their rulings between September 2 and 12. The new findings will not be part of that decision.