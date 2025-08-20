Tortoise hatchlings of century-old parents come out of their shells at US zoo

Sixteen critically endangered tortoises born to some very old parents got the red carpet treatment at a US zoo event to show off the highly prized hatchlings.

The pampered tortoises were born in a series of hatches this year to Mommy and Abrazzo, a couple estimated to both be around 100-years-old, at Philadelphia Zoo.

Mommy arrived at the zoo in 1932, but had not produced offspring until Abrazzo was brought in nearly five years ago from Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in South Carolina.

Staff pose for photographs with 16 critically endangered western Santa Cruz tortoise hatchlings during their debut at Philadelphia Zoo (Matt Rourke/AP)

“Now this animal, who’s been in Philadelphia since 1932, will be represented here for, hopefully, another 100 years because her offspring are now part of our collection,” said Lauren Augustine, the zoo’s director of herpetology.

Four females that hatched early this spring were named after characters in the TV show Golden Girls.

Three males were hatched in April, and that was followed by Mommy’s second clutch, which resulted in three females in June and six males this summer.

The hatchlings are said to be eating well and growing.

Mommy, a nearly 100-year-old Galapagos tortoise, extends her neck as a staff member scratches her chin (Matt Rourke/AP)

Mommy and Abrazzo are the Philadelphia Zoo’s oldest inhabitants and seen as highly genetically valuable for the survival of the species.

Their offspring are considered a win in the effort to preserve western Santa Cruz tortoises.

They are expected to remain at the zoo for at least a year before being placed in different facilities next fall.

Western Santa Cruz tortoises are among the 13 living species of tortoise native to seven islands in the Galapagos chain in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Ecuador.

A staff member holds one of the 16 critically endangered western Santa Cruz tortoise hatchlings (Matt Rourke/AP)

The largest species of tortoise, they are thought to live as long as 200 years.

The zoo is soliciting donors to suggest names for one of the hatchlings, a male, subject to zoo approval.

Others are named Zee, James, Colette, Soledad, Isabelle, Roger, Fausto, Caldero, Lee, Marigold Puddlefoot and Kelpy.

The zoo uses non-toxic nail polish in different colours to distinguish them from each other.

Mommy, left, and Abrazzo, in their enclosure at Philadelphia Zoo (Matt Rourke/AP)

Philadelphia Zoo also has two giant Aldabra tortoises, Wilma and Betty.

A 135-year-old Galapagos tortoise named Goliath became a father for the first time at Zoo Miami in June.