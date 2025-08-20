Hundreds of historic tall ships heading to Amsterdam for maritime festival

A flotilla of hundreds of historic ships is heading into Amsterdam, kicking off a five-day festival celebrating the Dutch capital’s maritime history.

Vessels from all over the world, their masts and rigging decorated with flags, left the North Sea coastal town of Ijmuiden to begin their hours-long journey up the North Sea Canal and into Amsterdam’s Ij waterway for Sail 2025, the first edition in a decade.

A puff of orange smoke erupted into the sky and ships’ horns sounded as the replica three-masted clipper Stad Amsterdam passed through a lock to mark the official start of the event.

Hundreds of tall ships sailed into the Dutch capital’s harbour (AP)

Each ship is greeted with two cannon shots and its country’s national anthem as it enters the harbour.

Hundreds of smaller vessels packed the waterways to watch the ships pass.

The event, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, is held every five years. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s parade culminates in an evening fireworks display. The ships will remain in Amsterdam, many open for visitors, through the weekend.

The first event was first held in 1975 to celebrate Amsterdam’s 700th anniversary – and this year’s edition coincides with the city’s 750th birthday.