India’s Modi meets China’s top diplomat as Asian powers rebuild ties

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi met China’s top diplomat on Tuesday and hailed the “steady progress” made in improving the bilateral relationship after a years-long stand-off between the nuclear-armed Asian powers.

Mr Modi also noted “respect for each other’s interests and sensitiveness” in a statement on social media after meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China’s foreign ministry said the countries have entered a “steady development track” and the countries should “trust and support” each other.

Mr Wang arrived in India on Monday and has met with foreign affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as well as national security adviser Ajit Doval about the countries’ disputed border in the Himalayan mountains.

India’s foreign ministry said Mr Wang’s meeting with Mr Doval discussed “de-escalation, delimitation and boundary affairs”.

Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping (Manish Swarup/AP)

Relations plummeted in 2020 after security forces clashed along the border. The violence, the worst in decades, left 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers dead, freezing high-level political engagements.

“The setbacks we experienced in the past few years were not in the interest of the people of our two countries. We are heartened to see the stability that is now restored in the borders,” Mr Wang said.

Mr Modi emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border and reiterated India’s commitment to a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question”, his office said in a statement.

The rebuilding of India-China ties coincides with friction between New Delhi and Washington after US president Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on India, a long-time ally seen as a counterbalance against China’s influence in Asia.

India is part of the Quad security alliance with the US, along with Australia and Japan.

The chill in relations after the deadly clash in 2020 between troops in the Ladakh region affected trade, diplomacy and air travel, as both sides deployed tens of thousands of security forces in border areas.

Some progress has been made since then.

Last year, India and China agreed to a pact on border patrols and withdrew additional forces along some border areas. Both countries continue to fortify their border by building roads and rail networks.

In recent months, the countries have increased official visits and discussed easing some trade restrictions, movement of citizens and visas for businesspeople.

In June, Beijing allowed pilgrims from India to visit holy sites in Tibet. Both sides are working to restore direct flights.

Last week, the spokesman for India’s foreign ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, said India and China were in discussions to restart trade through three points along their 2,167-mile border.

“Settling the boundary issue between the two countries requires political compromise at the highest political level,” said Manoj Joshi, a fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank.

He also served as a member of the advisory board for India’s National Security Council.

The thaw between Beijing and New Delhi began last October when Mr Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping met at a summit of emerging economies in Russia. It was the first time the leaders had spoken in person since 2019.

Mr Modi is set to meet Mr Xi when he travels to China late this month — his first visit in seven years — to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional grouping formed by China, Russia and others to counter US influence in Asia.

Earlier this year, Mr Xi called for India and China’s relations to take the form of a “dragon-elephant tango” — a dance between the emblematic animals of the countries.

Last month, India’s external affairs minister visited Beijing in his first trip to China since 2020.