Mediators try to revive Gaza ceasefire talks as death toll passes 62,000

Egyptian and Qatari mediators were holding talks with Hamas in their latest effort to broker a ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip, where health authorities said that the Palestinian death toll from 22 months of war has passed 62,000.

US President Donald Trump appeared to cast doubt on such talks.

“We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!! The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be,” he posted on his Truth Social site on Monday.

Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli army airstrike in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip (Mariam Dagga/AP)

Israel announced plans to reoccupy Gaza City and other heavy populated areas after the ceasefire talks appeared to have broken down last month, raising the possibility of a worsening of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, which experts say is sliding into famine.

Those plans, which may in part be aimed at pressuring Hamas, have sparked international outrage and infuriated many Israelis who fear for the remaining hostages taken in the October 7 attack that started the war.

Hundreds of thousands took part in mass protests on Sunday calling for their return.

Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty said mediators are “exerting extensive efforts” to revive a US proposal for a 60-day ceasefire, during which hostages would be released and the sides would negotiate a lasting ceasefire.

He spoke during a visit to Egypt’s Rafah crossing with Gaza, which has not functioned since Israel seized the Palestinian side in May 2024.

He was accompanied by Mohammad Mustafa, the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, which has been largely sidelined since the war began.

Mr Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s strong opposition to any plans for the mass relocation of Palestinians from Gaza as called for by Israeli leaders who portray it as voluntary emigration.

The Palestinians and much of the international community say such plans would amount to forcible expulsion because Israel’s air and ground war has left much of Gaza uninhabitable.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa and Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty attend a press conference during their visit to the Rafah crossing (Mohamed Arafat/AP)

Mr Abdelatty said Egypt “won’t take part, and won’t allow” any such plans, and called on other countries that have been in talks with Israel about resettling Palestinians “not to be involved in this heinous crime”.

Egypt and others fear the mass relocation of Palestinians could spell the end of their decades-long quest for an independent state.

Mr Abdelatty said Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya joined the talks in Cairo along with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He said they are open to other ideas, including for a comprehensive deal that would release all the hostages at once.

An official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks, said that Israel currently does not have plans to send representatives to the negotiations in Cairo, but is waiting to see how they develop.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed around 1,200, mostly civilians, in the attack that ignited the war.

Egyptian Red Crescent members prepare humanitarian aid at their warehouse in the logistical centre supporting Gaza in Egypt (Mayar Mokhtar/AP)

Fifty hostages are still inside Gaza, around 20 of them believed by Israel to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefires or other deals.

– Palestinian death toll surpasses 62,000

The Gaza Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from the war had climbed to 62,004, with another 156,230 people wounded.

It does not say how many were civilians or combatants, but says women and children make up around half the dead.

The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals.

The UN and many independent experts consider its figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties. Israel disputes its toll but has not provided its own.

The ministry said 1,965 people have been killed while seeking humanitarian aid since May, either in the chaos around UN convoys or while heading to sites operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an Israeli-backed American contractor.

Witnesses, health officials and the UN human rights office say Israeli forces have repeatedly fired toward crowds of people seeking aid.

Israel says it has only fired warning shots at people who approached its forces while GHF says its armed contractors have only used pepper spray or fired into the air on rare occasions to prevent deadly crowding.