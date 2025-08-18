Hurricane Erin forecast to create life-threatening waves along US east coast

Hurricane Erin began pelting parts of the Caribbean with rain and wind before it is expected to churn up dangerous waves and rip currents along the US east coast.

Evacuations were being ordered on islands along North Carolina’s outer banks even though the storm is unlikely to make direct landfall.

Authorities warned that some roads could be swamped by waves of 15 feet (4.6 metres).

Cars line up to evacuate via a ferry on Hatteras Island, North Carolina, over the expected impact of Hurricane Erin (North Carolina Department of Transportation/AP)

The monster storm intensified to a category four with 140 mph maximum sustained winds early on Monday while it started to lash the Turks and Caicos Islands and the south-east Bahamas, according to the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami.

Forecasters are confident that Erin will turn north east and away from the eastern US, but it is still expected to produce dangerous waves and rip currents and could bring tropical force winds to North Carolina coast, said Dave Roberts of the centre.

Evacuations were ordered on Monday on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands on the outer banks, coming at the height of tourist season on the thin stretch of low-lying barrier islands that juts far into the Atlantic Ocean.

Coastal flooding was expected to begin on Tuesday and continue through Thursday.

There are concerns that several days of heavy surf, high winds and waves could wash out parts of the main highway running along the barrier islands, the National Weather Service said.

Some routes could be impassible for several days, authorities warned.

Water floods a road in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Erin brings rain to the island (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

But there were no signs of panic on Hatteras Island, said Angela Tawes, a co-owner of Conner’s Supermarket.

“It’s so beautiful outside. It’s hard for people to feel like there’s a hurricane coming when it’s so gorgeous,” she said.

Erin, the year’s first Atlantic hurricane, reached a dangerous category five status on Saturday with 160 mph (260 kph) winds before weakening.

It is expected to remain a large, major hurricane into the middle of the week.

“You’re dealing with a major hurricane. The intensity is fluctuating. It’s a dangerous hurricane in any event,” the hurricane centre’s Richard Pasch said.

Early on Monday, the storm was located about 110 miles (180 kilometres) north of Grand Turk Island and about 880 miles (1,400 kilometres) south-east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for the south east Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, the hurricane centre said.

Erin’s outer bands hit parts of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with heavy rains and tropical-storm winds on Sunday.

Scientists have linked the rapid intensification of hurricanes in the Atlantic to climate change.

Global warming is causing the atmosphere to hold more water vapour and is spiking ocean temperatures, and warmer waters give hurricanes fuel to unleash more rain and strengthen more quickly.