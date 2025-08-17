US envoy says Putin agreed to protections for Ukraine as part of Trump summit

Special US envoy Steve Witkoff said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed at his summit with President Donald Trump to allow the US and European allies to offer Ukraine a security guarantee resembling Nato’s collective defence mandate as part of an eventual deal to end the war.

“We were able to win the following concession: That the United States could offer Article 5-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in Nato,” he said on CNN’s State Of The Union.

Mr Witkoff said it was the first time he had heard Mr Putin agree to that.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at a news conference in Brussels with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, said that “we welcome President Trump’s willingness to contribute to Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine, and the ‘Coalition of the willing’ – including the European Union – is ready to do its share”.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Mr Witkoff, offering some of the first details of what was discussed at Friday’s summit in Alaska, said the two sides agreed to “robust security guarantees that I would describe as game-changing”.

He added that Russia said that it would make a legislative commitment not to go after any additional territory in Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky thanked the United States for recent signals that Washington is willing to support security guarantees for Ukraine, but said the details remained unclear.

“It is important that America agrees to work with Europe to provide security guarantees for Ukraine,” he said.

“But there are no details how it will work, and what America’s role will be, Europe’s role will be and what the EU can do, and this is our main task, we need security to work in practice like Article 5 of Nato, and we consider EU accession to be part of the security guarantees.”

Mr Witkoff defended Mr Trump’s decision to abandon his push for Russia to agree to an immediate ceasefire, saying the president had pivoted toward a peace deal because so much progress was made.

“We covered almost all the other issues necessary for a peace deal,” Mr Witkoff said, without elaborating.

“We began to see some moderation in the way they’re thinking about getting to a final peace deal,” he said.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said there would be “additional consequences” as Mr Trump warned before meeting Mr Putin, if they failed to reach a ceasefire. But Mr Rubio said there was not going to be any sort of deal on a truce reached when Ukraine was not at the talks.

“Now, ultimately, if there isn’t a peace agreement, if there isn’t an end of this war, the president’s been clear, there are going to be consequences,” Mr Rubio said on ABC.

“But we’re trying to avoid that. And the way we’re trying to avoid those consequences is with an even better consequence, which is peace, the end of hostilities.”

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said there remained ‘some big areas of disagreement’ between the parties (Jae C Hong/AP)

Mr Rubio, who is also Mr Trump’s national security adviser, said he did not believe issuing new sanctions on Russia would force Mr Putin to accept a ceasefire, noting that the latter was not off the table but that “the best way to end this conflict is through a full peace deal”.

“The minute you issue new sanctions, your ability to get them to the table, our ability to get them to table will be severely diminished,” Mr Rubio said on NBC.

He also said “we’re not at the precipice of a peace agreement” and that getting there would not be easy and would take a lot of work.

“We made progress in the sense that we identified potential areas of agreement, but there remains some big areas of disagreement. So we’re still a long ways off,” Mr Rubio said.