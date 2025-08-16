U-turn as Trump administration agrees to keep Washington police chief in place

The Trump administration has reversed course and agreed to leave the Washington DC police chief in control of the department.

Meanwhile, attorney general Pam Bondi, in a new memo, directed the district’s police to co-operate with federal immigration enforcement regardless of any city law.

The order came after officials in the nation’s capital sued on Friday to block President Donald Trump’s takeover of the capital’s police.

Donald Trump (Jae C Hong/AP)

The night before, his administration had escalated its intervention into the city’s law enforcement by naming a federal official as the new emergency head of the department, essentially placing the police force under full control of the federal government.

The attorney general’s new order represents a partial retreat for the Trump administration in the face of intense scepticism from a judge over the legality of Ms Bondi’s earlier directive, but she also signalled the administration would continue to pressure DC leaders to help federal authorities aggressively pursue immigrants in the country illegally, despite city laws that limit co-operation between police and immigration authorities.

In a social media post on Friday evening, Ms Bondi criticised DC attorney general Brian Schwalb, saying he “continues to oppose our efforts to improve public safety”, but she added: “We remain committed to working closely with Mayor Bowser.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said late on Friday that it was still evaluating how it can comply with the new Bondi order on immigration enforcement operations. The police department had already eased some restrictions on co-operating with federal officials facilitating Mr Trump’s mass deportation campaign but reaffirmed that it would follow the district’s sanctuary city laws.

In a letter sent on Friday night to DC citizens, Ms Bowser wrote: “It has been an unsettling and unprecedented week in our city. Over the course of a week, the surge in federal law enforcement across DC has created waves of anxiety.”

Attorney general Pam Bondi (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

She added that “our limited self-government has never faced the type of test we are facing right now”, but added that if Washingtonians stick together, “we will show the entire nation what it looks like to fight for American democracy – even when we don’t have full access to it”.

The legal battle was the latest evidence of the escalating tensions in a mostly Democratic city that now has its police department largely under the control of the Republican president’s administration. Mr Trump’s takeover is historic, yet it had played out with a slow ramp-up in federal law enforcement officials and National Guard troops to start the week.

As the weekend approached, signs across the city — from the streets to the legal system — suggested a deepening crisis over who controls the city’s immigration and policing policies, the district’s right to govern itself and daily life for the millions of people who live and work in the metro area.

The two sides sparred in court for hours Friday before US District Judge Ana Reyes, who is overseeing the district’s lawsuit. She indicated the law is not likely to grant the Trump administration power to fully take over city police, but it probably gives the president more power than the city might like.

“The way I read the statute, the president can ask, the mayor must provide, but the president can’t control,” said Judge Reyes, who was nominated to the bench by Joe Biden. The judge pushed the two sides to make a compromise.

A lawyer for the Trump administration, Yaakov Roth, said the move to sideline Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith came after an immigration order that still held back some aid to federal authorities. He argued that the president has broad authority to determine what kind of help police in Washington must provide.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

The police takeover is the latest move by Trump to test the limits of his legal authorities to carry out his agenda, relying on obscure statutes and a supposed state of emergency to bolster his tough-on-crime message and his plans to speed up the mass deportation of people in the United States illegally.

It also marks one of the most sweeping assertions of federal authority over a local government in modern times. While Washington has grappled with spikes in violence and visible homelessness, the city’s homicide rate ranks below those of several other major US cities, and the capital is not in the throes of the public safety collapse the Trump administration has portrayed.

The president has more power over the nation’s capital than other cities, but DC has elected its own mayor and city council since the Home Rule Act was signed in 1973.

Mr Trump is the first president to exert control over the city’s police force since it was passed. The law limits that control to 30 days without congressional approval, though Mr Trump has suggested he would seek to extend it.

Ms Bondi’s Thursday night directive to place the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Terry Cole, in charge of the police department came after Ms Smith had told officers to share information with immigration agencies regarding people not in custody, such as someone involved in a traffic stop.

The Justice Department said Ms Bondi disagreed with the police chief’s instructions because they allowed for continued practice of “sanctuary policies”, which generally limit co-operation by local law enforcement with federal immigration officers.