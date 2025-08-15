Trump and Putin arrive for pivotal Alaska summit that could reshape Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska for their pivotal summit that could reshape the war in Ukraine and relations between Moscow and Washington.

The leaders walked along two red carpets from their respective aircraft, meeting in the middle of the tarmac to shake hands before the summit on Friday.

Officials erected a special stage, with a large “Alaska 2025” sign flanked by parked fighter jets and red carpets.

Uniformed military members stood at attention nearby.

B-2s and F-22s — military aircraft designed to oppose Russia during the Cold War — were flying over to mark the moment.

Mr Trump and Mr Putin have shared closely watched handshakes before, but their latest one will be as scrutinised as any, as will their body language or hints about how each is feeling.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the previously planned one-on-one meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Putin is now a three-on-three meeting that will include US secretary of state Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The change indicates that the White House is taking a more guarded approach than it did during a 2018 meeting in Helsinki, when Mr Trump and Mr Putin first met privately just with their interpreters for two hours.

The Kremlin says the summit will also include the two delegations meeting and talks continuing over lunch.

The pair are expected to hold a joint press conference.