Train collision in Denmark leaves multiple people injured

Multiple people were injured when a passenger train collided with a vehicle at a crossing near the town of Tinglev in southern Denmark, officials said.

A large number of emergency services were on the scene, and local news outlet TV2 said they have deployed drones and search dogs.

The extent of the injuries is still unclear, but photos from the scene show derailed and overturned carriages.

The company in charge of operating the Denmark rail network, Banedanmark, said on X the accident happened when the train collided with a vehicle at a level crossing.