Shooting near mosque in Sweden leaves two wounded

A shooting near a mosque in central Sweden has left two people injured, with police saying they believe it was linked to gang violence.

The shooting took place outside a mosque in the central city of Orebro in the early afternoon following Friday prayers, police said.

They did not immediately release details of the injuries.

Police outside a mosque after a shooting in Orebro (Filip Gronroos/TT via AP)

Many emergency services were at the scene, and police advised the public to stay away.

Police said they have opened a preliminary investigation into attempted murder and that they suspect the crime is tied to local gangs.

For years, Sweden has grappled with gang violence, and criminal gangs often recruit teenagers in socially disadvantaged immigrant neighbourhoods to carry out hits.

Local TV news channel TV4 said there has been tension between two rival gangs in Orebro recently.