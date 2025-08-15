Shooting near mosque in Sweden leaves one dead

A shooting near a mosque in central Sweden has left one person dead and one injured and police said they believe it was linked to gang violence.

The shooting took place in the car park outside the mosque in the central city of Orebro in the early afternoon following Friday prayers, police said.

The victim was a 25-year-old man who was shot dead leaving the mosque, and the man injured was also in his 20s.

Police outside a mosque after a shooting in Orebro (Filip Gronroos/TT via AP)

Many emergency services were at the scene, and police advised the public to stay away.

Roberto Eid Forest, head of the Orebro local police area, said at a press conference that at least one perpetrator was seen leaving the scene.

The police are now investigating murder, attempted murder and aggravated weapons offences, according to the Swedisn news agency TT, and said they suspect the crime is tied to local gangs.

For years, Sweden has grappled with gang violence, and criminal gangs often recruit teenagers in socially disadvantaged immigrant neighbourhoods to carry out hits.

Local TV news channel TV4 said there has been tension between two rival gangs in Orebro recently.