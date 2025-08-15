Shooting at mosque in Sweden leaves two wounded

Two people have been injured following a shooting near a mosque in Sweden, police said.

Local media said at least one person has been taken to hospital after being shot as they were leaving Friday prayers in Orebro.

The extent of the injuries is unclear but police say they have opened a preliminary investigation into attempted murder.

Police outside a mosque after a shooting in Orebro (Filip Gronroos/TT via AP)

The perpetrator has yet to be apprehended and it is unclear if they were targeting the mosque or specific individuals.

Emergency services were present in large numbers at the scene and police have urged the public to stay away.