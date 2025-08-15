Japan marks 80th anniversary of Second World War surrender

Japan is paying tribute to more than three million war dead as the country marks its surrender 80 years ago, ending the Second World War, as concern grows about rapidly fading memories of the tragedy of war and the lessons from the era of Japanese militarism.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed “remorse” over the war, which he called a mistake, restoring the word in a Japanese leader’s August 15 address for the first time since 2013, when former premier Shinzo Abe shunned it.

Mr Ishiba, however, did not mention Japan’s aggression across Asia, or apologise.

“We will never repeat the tragedy of the war. We will never go the wrong way,” Mr Ishiba said. “Once again, we must deeply keep to our hearts the remorse and lesson from that war.”

Prayers were offered at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo (Louise Delmotte/AP)

In a national ceremony on Friday at Tokyo’s Budokan hall, about 4,500 officials and bereaved families and their descendants from around the country observed a moment of silence at noon, the time when the then-emperor’s surrender speech began on August 15 1945.

Just a block away at Yasukuni Shrine, seen by Asian neighbours as a symbol of militarism, dozens of Japanese right-wing politicians and their supporters came to pray.

Mr Ishiba stayed away from Yasukuni and sent a religious ornament as a personal gesture instead of praying at the controversial shrine.

But Shinjiro Koizumi, the agriculture minister considered as a top candidate to replace the beleaguered prime minister, prayed at the shrine.

Mr Koizumi, the son of popular former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi whose Yasukuni visit as a serving leader in 2001 outraged China, is a regular at the shrine.

Right-wing politicians, including former economic security ministers Sanae Takaichi and Takayuki Kobayashi, as well as governing Liberal Democratic Party heavyweight Koichi Hagiuda, also visited the shrine Friday.

Visitors release doves at the Yasukuni Shrine on Friday (Louise Delmotte/AP)

The shrine honours convicted war criminals, among about two and a half million war dead. Victims of Japanese aggression, especially China and the Koreas, see visits to the shrine as a lack of remorse about Japan’s wartime past.

Japanese emperors have stopped visiting the Yasukuni site since the enshrinement of top war criminals there in 1978.

Emperor Naruhito, in his address at the Budokan memorial on Friday, expressed his hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated while “reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse”.

The emperor reiterated the importance of telling the war’s tragic history and the ordeals faced during and after the war to younger generations as “we continue to seek the peace and happiness of the people in the future”.

As part of the 80th anniversary remembrance, he has travelled to Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Hiroshima, and is expected to visit Nagasaki with his daughter, Princess Aiko, in September.

Hajime Eda, whose father died on his way home from Korea when his ship was hit by a mine, said he will never forget his father and others who never made it home.

In his speech representing the bereaved families, Mr Eda said it is Japan’s responsibility to share the lesson – the emptiness of the conflict, the difficulty of reconstruction and the preciousness of peace.

There was some hope at the ceremony, with a number of teenagers participating after learning about their great-grandfathers who died in the battlefields.

Among them, Ami Tashiro, 15, a high school student from Hiroshima, said she joined a memorial marking the end of the battle on Iwo Jima in April after reading a letter her great-grandfather sent from the island. She also hopes to join in the search for his remains.

As the population of wartime generations rapidly decline, Japan faces serious questions on how it should pass on the wartime history to the next generation, as the country has already faced revisionist pushbacks under Mr Abe and his supporters in the 2010s.

Since 2013, Japanese prime ministers stopped apologising to Asian victims, under the precedent set by Mr Abe.

Some politician’ denial of Japan’s military role in massive civilian deaths on Okinawa or the Nanking Massacre have stirred controversy.

In an editorial on Friday, the Mainichi newspaper noted that Japan’s pacifist principle was mostly about staying out of global conflict, rather than thinking how to make peace, and called for the country to work together with Asian neighbours as equal partners.

“It’s time to show a vision toward ‘a world without war’ based on the lesson from its own history,” the Mainichi said.