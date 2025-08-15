Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shake hands in Alaska as Ukraine war talks begin

US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin kicked off their Alaska summit with a warm handshake before heading into hours of discussions that could reshape the war in Ukraine and relations between Moscow and Washington.

After descending from Air Force One, Mr Trump applauded the Russian leader as he approached, walking along red carpets that had been placed for each leader on Friday.

They gripped hands for an extended period of time, with both men smiling, and Mr Putin eventually grinned and pointed skyward while their hands were still clasped.

US President Donald Trump greets Russia’s President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Uniformed military members stood at attention nearby at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and B-2s and F-22s — military aircraft designed to oppose Russia during the Cold War — flew over to mark the moment.

Reporters nearby yelled, “President Putin, will you stop killing civilians?” and Mr Putin put his hand up to his ear but did not answer.

Mr Trump and Mr Putin both climbed in the US presidential limo, with Mr Putin grinning widely as the vehicle rolled past the cameras.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the previously planned one-on-one meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Putin is now a three-on-three meeting that will include US secretary of state Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The change indicates that the White House is taking a more guarded approach than it did during a 2018 meeting in Helsinki, when Mr Trump and Mr Putin first met privately just with their interpreters for two hours.

The Kremlin says the summit will also include the two delegations meeting and talks continuing over lunch.

The pair are expected to hold a joint press conference.

The Kremlin shared two clips of Mr Putin and Mr Trump smiling and talking before talks began, alongside Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov.

Russian media outlets also shared images that appeared to show a bemused Mr Putin raising his eyebrows in response to shouted questions from assembled reporters.

At one point, Mr Putin cupped his hands around his mouth and appeared to say something, although his voice could not be heard.

Interviewed by Bret Baier of Fox News Channel aboard Air Force One as he flew to Alaska, Mr Trump said he would like to walk away from the meeting with a ceasefire.

He also said he would like a second meeting on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I wouldn’t be thrilled if I didn’t get it,” Mr Trump said of a halt to hostilities between the countries.

He said everyone tells him he will not get a ceasefire until a second meeting.

“So, we’ll see what happens. I’m going to be, I won’t be happy if I walk away without some form of a ceasefire,” he said.

Mr Trump earlier joked that he “might start liking Hillary Clinton again” after the former secretary of state said she would nominate Mr Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize herself if he negotiates an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine without Ukraine having to give up territory.

“Well, that was very nice,” Mr Trump said when asked about Ms Clinton’s comment during an in-flight interview with Fox News Channel.

“I may have to start liking her again.”

Mr Trump and Mr Clinton were presidential rivals in 2016 and have had a contentious relationship.

Mr Trump has also been angling to be awarded the prestigious peace prize.

The sit-down gives Mr Trump a chance to prove to the world that he is both a master dealmaker and a global peacemaker.

He and his allies have cast him as a heavyweight negotiator who can find a way to bring the slaughter to a close — something he used to boast he could do quickly.

For Mr Putin, a summit with Mr Trump offers a long-sought opportunity to try to negotiate a deal that would cement Russia’s gains, block Kyiv’s bid to join the Nato military alliance and eventually pull Ukraine back into Moscow’s orbit.

Despite having so much at stake, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders are not invited.