North Korean and Russian leaders in call to reaffirm alignment over Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian president Vladimir Putin held a phone call to discuss their deepening ties and war efforts against Ukraine, the countries’ state media said.

The call came ahead of Mr Putin’s planned meeting with US president Donald Trump in Alaska.

During the call on Tuesday, Mr Putin praised the “bravery, heroism and self-sacrificing spirit” displayed by North Korean troops as they fought with Russian forces to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Mr Putin also shared with Mr Kim information about his upcoming talks with Mr Trump scheduled to take place on Friday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency, citing the Kremlin.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un signed a strategic partnership agreement last year (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Kim told Mr Putin that Pyongyang would fully support “all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future, too”, as they discussed advancing ties in “all fields” under a strategic partnership agreement they signed during a summit last year, KCNA said.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Kim has made Moscow the priority of his foreign policy as he aims to break out of diplomatic isolation and expand relations with countries confronting Washington.

His government has dismissed Washington and Seoul’s stated desires to restart diplomacy aimed at defusing the North’s nuclear programme, which derailed in 2019 following a collapsed summit with Mr Trump during his first term.

According to South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops to Russia since last autumn and also supplied large quantities of military equipment, including artillery and ballistic missiles, in support of Mr Putin’s war efforts against Ukraine.

Mr Kim has also agreed to send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Russia’s Kursk region, a deployment South Korean intelligence believes could happen soon.